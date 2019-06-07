APC group in Kogi passes vote of confidence on Oshiomhole

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Patrick Okohue

Some respite may have come the way of embattled National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), as a political pressure group in within the APC in Kogi State has passed a vote of confidence on his leadership of the party.

The group, Kogi Rainbow Democrats, passed the vote of confidence on Oshiomhole to continue as a chieftain of the party despite growing calls for his resignation, while also chiding the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuaibu for his recent letter calling for Oshiomhole’s resignation.

The group in a communiqué signed by Mallam Yusuf Adamu Dogoyaro also accused the Kogi State government of sponsoring rebellion against Oshiomhole, saying however that they have vowed to resist any effort to do away with the national chairman of the APC.

According to the group, “As a noble sociopolitical assembly of Kogi people, we are constrained to postulate in the haze generated by the reckless and anti-party diatribe against Comrade Adams Oshiohmole by the so-called National Vice Chairman of the APC – who is currently on the payroll of the Kogi State government.

“Gov. Yahaya Bello and few anti democrats in the APC at the expense of the suffering, suppressed, depressed, and mesmerized Kogi tax payers; and whose ultimate goal is to distract President Muhammadu Buhari from clinical evaluation of the monumental failure and opprobrium that lies ahead of the APC in Kogi if the governor of Kogi State is returned.

“We here and now call for the immediate and unconditional expulsion of the APC national Vice Chairman for his infantile, mischievous and inglorious betrayal of the spirit of his party by fanning the embers of discord and acting in manners to breach public peace in Kogi State.

“It is obvious that people like the Kogi governor can never be comfortable with the Oshiomhole led APC due to the abysmal performance of the administration in Kogi State. The hallmark of the Oshiomhole led NWC has been the task on party leaders across board to ensure they deliver dividends of democracy to the people through the provision of basic amenities.

“The party under Oshiomhole has equally stressed the need for party members to be discipline, imbibe internal democracy and rule of law. Unfortunately, the government of Kogi State has failed in all aspects and it is not surprising therefore that they have been involved

in this fight to ensure the removal of our dear national chairman, Oshiomhole who does not condone indiscipline and lackadaisical attitude in governance.Their aim as we have learnt from their clandestine evil meetings, is to coerce the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to give Governor Bello undeserved second term.

But as a patriotic group of Kogi people, we will reject any attempt to foist Governor Bello on the people of the state for a second term.

“We will equally resist any attempt to intimidate the APC National Chairman to resign his position due to the ambition of a few. Kogi people will remain vigilant and faithful to the APC and will continue to raise alarm when necessary against these enemies of the people.

“We use this opportunity to pass a vote of implicit Confidence on Comrade Oshiomhole led NWC and urge other well-meaning APC leaders to continue to support the ongoing reforms in the party,” it stated.