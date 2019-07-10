Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Aspirants wishing to contest the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 16 gubernatorial polls in Kogi and Bayelsa states will pay a total sum of N22.5 million.

Each aspirant will pay a non – refundable fee of N2.5 million for expression of interest form and N2 million for nomination form.

The party stipulated the fees in a comprehensive timetable rolled out in Abuja on Tuesday in line with the provision of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

The APC in the time-table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2019 Governorship Primary Elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states slated sale of forms at the APC National Secretariat to between July 10-August 20 and August 21 as last day for submission of completed forms.

Screening of aspirants is slated for Thursday 22nd August 2019 and screening appeal on Friday 23rd August, 2019

Primary Election in the two states will be conducted at the state capitals on Thursday 29th August, 2019 while election appeal comes up on Monday 2nd September, 2019

The party gave 50 percent fees waiver to female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants.

According to the APC National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, all payments should be made in full directly into the designated bank accounts of the All Progressives Congress.

Meanwhile, ahead of the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, three more aspirants on Tuesday collected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expression of interest and nomination forms at the PDP national Headquarters in Abuja.

From Bayelsa State was Hon. Fred Agbedi, who pledged to take advantage of the state’s oil and gas resources to build a modular refinery and deliver the state to the party if given the opportunity.

Speaking shortly after obtaining his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, he said the refinery would be privately owned without the interference of government in order to enhance its performance.

He promised to industrialise the state in order to create legion of job opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.

“We will ensure that youths who created an atmosphere of militancy will be brought together. So I am in the race to render service in a greater capacity. I know what the challenges are in Bayelsa State. I also know the issues people agitate about,” he said.

According to him, Bayelsa will witness tremendous improvement in the standard of living of its people, saying he would work with a team of committed patriots to take the state to a higher level.

Another aspirant from Bayelsa, Architect Reuben Okoya said if given the mandate, his administration would focus on infrastructural and human capital development.

“To win, the PDP must field the right candidate or we will be in trouble if we don’t. It is gratifying to see that the party now has more states than it did in 2015.

“We must stay focused for the battle ahead. We must build schools and hospitals. People have no money to spend. The party should ask who among us has the capacity and if they do, they will come to me. I have done it before and I will do it again,” Okoya told newsmen.

On whether the outgoing governor, Seriake Dickson, is likely to anoint his successor, the aspirant noted that “there was nothing wrong with a governor trying to pick his successor but he must pick the right person.

I am not sure that Governor Dickson wants to impose anyone as governor. I have not seen that in Bayelsa,” he about

A female aspirant from Kogi State, Mrs. Grace Adejoh from Anyingba in Dekina local government said she ventured into the governorship race because of her passion to get the people of the state out of poverty.

Concerned about the security situation of the state, she promised to fast-track it and pull the state out of palpable fear occasioned by kidnapping.

“I am really concerned about getting the people of Kogi State out of poverty through empowerment especially of the women, effective education for our children, proper harnessing of the abundant mineral resources in the state and management of human resources”, she promised.