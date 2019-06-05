APC, govs preach peace, unity as Muslims mark Eid -el –Fitri

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Tunde Opalana, Abuja, Moses Oyediran, Enugu, Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin, & Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit, virtues and lessons of Ramadan in re-dedicating itself to the task of nation building.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, gave the advice in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, while felicitating with Muslims as they celebrate Eid -el -Fitri.

“In commemoration of the 2019 Eid –el- Fitri signalling the end of the Ramadan fast, the APC rejoices with all Muslim faithful and indeed, all Nigerians for the successful completion of the month-long fasting.

“The party implores Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit, virtues and lessons of Ramadan which include sacrifice, modesty and discipline in rededicating itself to the task of nation building.

“We equally admonish Muslims and non-Muslims to cultivate the virtues of tolerance in their relationship with fellow Nigerians and shun all divisive acts and tendencies capable of destabilising the country,” he said.

The APC spokesman added that in the wake of security challenges such as terrorism, armed banditry and kidnapping in parts of the country, Nigerians should remain vigilant and security conscious.

He further added that while being security conscious, Nigerians should report suspicious activity around them to relevant security agencies.

He stressed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration holds the protection of lives and property of every Nigerian sacrosanct.

Issa-Onilu assured that the President would not relent in swiftly dealing with real and perceived threats in any part of the country.

He urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace, progress, stability and prosperity of the country and to grant its leaders at all levels the wisdom to successfully steer the ship of the nation.

Also, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has enjoined all Nigerians to take advantage of the celebration to offer special prayers for the peace, unity, security and progress of the country.

Governor Ugwuanyi in a message congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan, stating that Nigerians stand to benefit immensely from the spiritual rebirth offered by the fast.

He, therefore, emphasised the compelling need for all Nigerians to continue to live in peace and harmony, to love and cherish one another as a people of “one nation bound in freedom, peace and unity”.

While wishing Nigerians a pleasant and peaceful celebration, Gov. Ugwuanyi urged them to “remain committed to the core values that strengthen the bond that brought us together as a prosperous nation.”

Similarly, Kwara State Governor, Abulrahman AbdulRazaq, has greeted residents of the state on the successful completion of Ramadan and observance of the Eid.

In the Sallah message signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Agboola Olarewaju, the governor said: “I greet our Muslim brethren on the successful completion of the (fasting) month of Ramadan.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitri, I pray Almighty Allah accepts our prayers and worships before, during and after Ramadan.

“As we bid Ramadan goodbye, I urge Kwarans of all faiths to not jettison the spirit of Ramadan. We should remain our brother’s keepers, promote common humanity, do to others what we want done to us, and be good citizens.”

He also called on the faith community to continue to pray for the new administration, saying “our agenda is to serve the overall interest of the people and build a Kwara of our dream.”

In the same vein, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has felicitated with the Muslim Community on the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri, saying that though Ramadan fast is over, it is important that the lessons of the season are sustained and replicated in their daily lives for the good of society.

He congratulated all Muslims for successfully completing this year’s Ramadan.

In a Sallah message on Tuesday in Asaba, Governor Okowa urged the Muslim community to pray for the unity and peace of the nation as they celebrate.

He urged Nigerians to promote religious tolerance, adding that such virtues would ensure peace across the country and enhance national development.

“I will like to remind Nigerians of the importance of respecting the faiths and beliefs of all and enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity and progress of the nation.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, it is my hope and prayer that Ramadan’s spiritual lessons and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

“May the lessons and blessings of the Holy Month also permeate into us all, and positively influence our attitudes towards our fellow countrymen and women, irrespective of religion or place of origin; and promote greater commitment to the peace, unity and stability of the nation.

It is my hope that today brings joy to all of your homes, both here in Delta State, Nigeria and around the world,” he said.

The Governor assured the Muslim community and all residents of the state government’s determination to improve the lives of her citizens and commended the Muslim community in Delta State for their consistent support for his administration.