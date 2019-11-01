.Congratulate Buhari on court victory

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, berated the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for running down justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria over Wednesday validation of the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to uphold the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 presidential election.

Police rescue 15 chained in Lagos house of torture

The Progressive Governors Forum lampooned the PDP for desecrating the highly revered justices of the apex court and dragging the nation’s judiciary in the mud after losing its appeal at the two stages of appeal.

Rather, the party called on the PDP to accept fate and the decision of majority Nigerians who at the poll re- elected President Buhari and rally round the APC administration at the federal level to move the country forward.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, gave the governors position while briefing journalists on the outcome of the Progressive governors and Commissioners of Information in APC governed state.

The meeting was held at the PGF secretariat, Asokoro, Abuja.

The APC Governors queried why the opposition party approached the court in the first instance if it did not have confidence in judicial process or credibility of judges and justices.

Sanwo- Olu said: “Why did they go to the court if they don’t believe in it? They went to court to file a case, why did they go there to file the case when they believe the courts don’t have what it takes to deliver justice?

“I think that is ridiculous. We all went there, but because you don’t like the outcome, because you cannot prove your case, you don’t need to desecrate the institution”.

The APC expressed confidence in the quality of Nigerian judges and the nation’s judicial system.

He said: “Our judges have been at the head of other countries’ judiciary; The Gambia and other places, so why will a party desecrate that institution because they lost a case? I think that is so very unfair. Why do you go to a house, when you don’t believe in that house?”

Counselling the opposition on the reason to forgo pains of electoral losses, the Governors called on the other parties to understand “that elections must come and go, somebody will win, somebody will not, this is the time to move forward and all come together as Nigerians and continue to build our country.”

However, the APC governors congratulated President Buhari on his victory at both the tribunal and the apex court.

Sanwo- Olu said: “We want to congratulate Mr. President and the leader of our party for the Supreme Court decision to uphold his election.

“We think this is important for our democracy, we think the Judiciary arm has done their job and then we can focus fully on governance”.

Speaking on the essence of the meeting between the governors and the information Commissioners, the Lagos State governor said: “We also deliberated programmes that the various APC states are embarking upon, how to better improve our communication strategies in engaging our citizens.

“It is okay to do a lot of things, but it is equally important for citizens to know what we are doing and why we are doing it. We believe that as a party, our template must be standard and broad so that each state can adapt it.

“There must be some synergy, so that’s adopted and you will see the difference very soon. We believe that we need to keep improving on how we communicate with our citizens.

“Then we did some peer reviews; there are things that some states are doing exceeding well, which some other states have to learn from. Those are basically the things we deliberated on. The essence for us is how do we continue to deliver services to the citizens of our states and of course, our country.”