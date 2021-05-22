APC for all, members free to contest any position – PGF

Tom Okpe, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, stated that the party is for all Nigerians and members from any part of the country are free to aspire to any position in line with the party’s constitution.

The Forum made this revelation while welcoming Prof. Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River State to the party, saying that the progressives’ reinforcement continues.

The Progressive Governors in a statement on Friday through its Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said: “APC belongs to all Nigerians.

Everyone, from every part of the country is free to aspire for any position in the party in line with provisions of our party’s constitution and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.”

The Forum also asserted that the progressive reinforcement of the APC continues and “we look forward to receiving more patriots and progressive minded Nigerians into the party”.

“We join all leaders and members to welcome this illustrious Nigerian into our great party. The decision of Ayade to join the APC is a testament of our party’s capacity to mobilise all Nigerians consistent with the vision of the founding fathers to ensure that the party is a platform to unite all Nigerians.

“The coming of Mr. Ayade into the APC further reinforces the process of membership and leadership recruitment at all levels.”

PGF commended the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his sterling qualities and fair mindedness endear patriotic Nigerians to the party.

“Mr President’s credentials as a fair leader who is impartial will continue to promote our party and serve as a major source of electoral advantage.

As Progressive Governors, we will remain steadfast in supporting efforts and initiatives of Mr. President to build our party, APC, as a strong and democratic political party in the country.

“We also salute members of the APC National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee under the leadership of Mai Mala Buni for this milestone achievement of once again getting another experienced leader in the person of Ben Ayade to join the APC.

“We commend Ayade for taking courageous decision of leaving the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to join our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“The movement of our compatriot to the APC is indicative of his principles, commitment and conviction to the development of Nigeria,” the Forum said.

The Governors who commended achievements in Cross River State added that Ayade is only coming home where he belongs.

“APC is indeed the party that will provide him and his people, and indeed all Nigerians the viable platform for political aspirations and negotiations.

“Our party, APC, is open, transparent and will continue to guarantee fair contestation in politics, in line with the overarching commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari and all our founding leaders.

“Our National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee has worked hard to restore the political credentials of the APC as a strong institution for Nigeria’s democratic development.

“We will continue to support the National CECPC in all its current initiatives to rebuild our great party.

“The guiding philosophy as enshrined in the provisions of our manifesto is economic, social and political development of Nigeria,” the statement added.