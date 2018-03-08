APC felicitates with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at 61

The All Progressives Congress (APC) celebrates our dear Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, SAN, on the special occasion of his 61st birthday.

An erudite lawyer, the sweeping justice reforms Osinbajo undertook as Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State remains one of the celebrated legacies bequeathed to the state and have been replicated in many states in the country.

The Party recalls the strategic and important role Osinbajo played after the formation of the APC in 2013 when he was tasked alongside other notable Party members to design and produce our Party’s manifesto, culminating in the presentation of the Party’s roadmap to a new Nigeria.

The highly-cerebral Osinbajo has endeared himself to the generality of Nigerians as a team player in the current administration and a very dependable ally of the President. Osinbajo has been a key support base in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration’s ongoing efforts to deliver on election promises made to Nigerians.

We wish him the very best in the years ahead in service to the Party and Nation.