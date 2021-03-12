APC extends members’ registration, revalidation in Oyo State

Stephen Gbadamosi, Ibadan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has announced the distribution of more membership registration and revalidation materials across the 33 local government areas in the state, signaling the continuation of the exercise which was earlier put on hold for reasons attributed to logistics challenges.

The party’s chairmen at local government levels and other relevant officials were on Thursday summoned to its state secretariat at Oke-Ado, Ibadan to take the delivery of more membership registration materials after due diligence had been carried out by the members of a seven-man Monitoring Committee from the National Secretariat who were on hand to supervise the exercise in the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday and made available to journalists in Ibadan by Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan and Olawale Sadare, Chairman and Secretary of the Party’s Media and Publicity Committee respectively, the Oyo APC stated that it was satisfied with the success recorded so far in the conduct of the exercise which would now be concluded in the last day of this month.

“We are glad to announce to members of the public that our party has ordered all its field officers to resume at their duty post immediately to recommence the membership registration and revalidation process across all the 4,778 Polling Units in the 351 Wards of the 33 local government areas across the state.

“This announcement came as the party received more registration materials from Abuja, following a successful review of the exercise which commenced in the first week of February across the state.

“We have been inundated with genuine concerns and agitation over the suspension of the registration exercise in most of the centres, even after Abuja had extended the closing date till the end of March 2021.”