By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled its National Vice Chairman, (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir over allegations of anti- party activities.

The NWC upheld the disciplinary action of Magajin Gari “A” ward, Sokoto North Local Government and the party’s Sokoto state executive committee on Abdulkadir .

The party organs in Sokoto state have earlier expelled Inuwa Abdulkadir and passed on their recommendation to the national executive for ratification.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Ussa – Onilu said the decision to uphold the actions of the Sokoto state chapter of the party was taken at a meeting of the national working committee held at the party’s national secretariat on Thursday.

Abdulkadir is said to have failed to utilise the opportunity to defend himself before the disciplinary committee set up by the party to look into the various petitions received against certain members of the party.

Following the expulsion of Abdulkadir, the national executive will subsequently, forward its decision to the party’s national executive committee for further action.