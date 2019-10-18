…El- Rufai head 56 member Kogi National campaign council, Badaru lead Bayelsa team

Twenty – nine days to the Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship elections, the All Progressives Congress ( APC) has deployed all its state governors and serving ministers to ensure victory for the party’s candidates.

Inaugurating the national campaign council for both states at the party’s national secretariat on Friday, National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole tasked the 56 member committee in each state lead by Kaduna state governor, Nasir El- Rufai for Kogi and Jigawa state governor, Abubakar Badaru for Bayelsa state to deliver the states to the APC.

The national chairman said the party will prosecute the two elections with all seriousness .

Oshiomhole said “for us in the APC, we take these two elections serious. We are going to do everything democratically possible to win. We believe in the power of the ballot andnot in the power of the gunshot. Our position believe in the power of gunshot and violence.

” With the assemblage of seasoned politicians in the national campaign committees members who will complement the efforts of the local campaign committees, victory is sure for

the party.

“All APC governors, our minsters, both former and serving are expected to participate in the campaign.

Oshiomhole warned that the Kogi election need to be seriously taken because it will be a process of correcting past mistakes made by the incumbent governor Yahaya Bello who is seeking a second term .

He as well said that the APC will win in Bayelsa state, stressing that the reaction of Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson shows that the PDP is in trouble in the state.

Accepting to lead the Kogi campaign team which he described as a familiar terrain, El – Rufai said all the 56 member campaign team will relocate to Lokoja until the state is retrieved from the PDP.

He said though the party already controls the state house of assembly, the committee will not take anything for granted but endeavour to reconcile all aggrieved stakeholders to ensure the party approach the election undivided.

Speaking on behalf of the Bayelsa state campaign team, Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje said the assignment is historic in that the APC members will use political dexterity to ensure that every vote count.

“We will ensure it is a process of democracy and not a process if aristocracy”, he said, promising that the campaign committee will come up with robust campaign programme