Gusau – The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the suspension of Chairman of Shinkafi Local Government Council of the state, Alhaji Sani Galadi by the state House of Assembly.

The state Publicity Secretary of the Party, Alhaji Shehu Isa, condemned the suspension in an interview in Gusau on Saturday.

The state assembly had on Friday during its plenary suspended Galadi over alleged diversion of N23 million victims support fund.

Isa said that the suspension was unconstitutional and unacceptable.

“We know where Zamfara assembly lawmakers are heading to,” he said.

He alleged that the lawmakers were working on unverified and politically-sponsored petitions in suspending local government chairmen in the state.

“Our local government chairmen are being witch-hunted by the PDP administration in this state.

“Recently, the assembly suspended Chairman of Maradun Local Government Council without following constitutional provision.

“I am calling on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to call its lawmakers to order, let them practice democracy in line with the law,” Isa said.

He said that council chairmen in the state were elected in line with constitutional provisions, therefore, due process must be followed on any action against them.

“We are appealing to the National Assembly to intervene over this issue, because the Zamfara State lawmakers’s action is a danger to Nigeria`s democracy.

“The party also condemns the state government request for the state assembly’s approval to secure a N1.5 billion loan facility,” Isa said.

He described the request as “unfortunate and worrisome”, coming from a government of less than 200 days in office.

Isa wondered why the money was needed despite the Federal Government’s monthly allocations received by the state government from May 29 to date.