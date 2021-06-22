APC Cross River Orders 3 million Bunches Of Brooms

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State has placed an order for three million bunches of brooms from local broom producers for the party’s new members.

Bassey Ita, the state Publicity Secretary, revealed this in a statement made accessible to journalists in Calabar on Monday, according to NAN.

Ita said that it was observed that the commodity, which is APC’s symbol, had suddenly become scarce in the state, following the influx of new members, in the wake of Governor Ben Ayade’s defection to the party from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

”To address the challenge, the party ordered for three million bunches of brooms from local suppliers to meet the growing demand.

“It is no longer news that the broom revolution has since hit our dear state, following the defection of our amiable governor to our party.

“But what is now news is that broom scarcity has hit Cross River as millions of our people continue to identify with the party.

“Last weekend, local government chairmen, councillors, federal and state lawmakers, alongside 100,000 of their supporters in Bekwarra, Ikom and Etung council areas joined the party,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, some magistrates in the state have been protesting at the Governor’s Office over their 26 months unpaid salaries.

The 29 magistrates recently manned the entrance of the Government House, Calabar, displaying placards with various inscriptions such as “Ayade stop oppressing Cross River Judiciary, pay us our salaries,” amongst other inscriptions.