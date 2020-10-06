APC crisis: Ex-Oyo House Majority Leader, asks Alao-Akala to dump APC

By Stephen Gbadamosi

A former Majority Leader in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Michael Okunlade, on Tuesday, asked a former governor of the state, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala to dump “the crisis-ridden” All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Alao-Akala was recently named the chairman, Elders’ Advisory Committee of the APC, a development that made some chieftains of the party to kick and oppose his leadership.

But Okunlade, who contested the House of Representatives election in Olorunsogo/Oorelope/Irepo Federal Constituency under the PDP in the 2019 election but lost, in a press statement, said Alao-Akala would emerge as PDP natural leader, if he could retrace his step to the party that gave him opportunity to be deputy governor and later governor of the state between 2003 and 2011.

According to Okunlade, who was also the 2015 youth director in the state for erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan’s re-election, “I am pleading with His Excellency to come back to the PDP.

“Alao-Akala should come back home and build his party. Nobody in the PDP can look at his eyes and say he is not a leader.



“It is very ridiculous for such to be in contention or be brought to the public domain. He can lead any party, not only in the state, but also at the national level.

“Who among those trying to make an issue out of nothing can beat his record politically?

My sincere advice to him is to come to his very own party and help to salvage it.”