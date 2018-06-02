APC Convention: Oyegun withdraws from chairmanship race

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun , has declared his intention to withdraw from the national chairmanship race in the forthcoming National Convention of the party.

Oyegun, who said he was not intimidated out of the race, stated that the decision to withdrawal form the race was a personal decision he took after consultation with his family, friends and other stakeholders of the party far and within.

The APC national chairman stated this during a press conference on Friday at his residence in Assokoro Abuja.

He said, “With the 2019 elections looming on the horizon, some of us considered it in the best interest of the party to go into the elections as a united fighting force, rather than one that was potentially weakened by internal conflicts arising from competitive congresses and convention.

It was for these reasons that we canvassed and obtained the National Executive Committee (NEC) of February 27th, asking all executives of the party to continue in acting capacity for another period of 12 Months”.

The Chairman pointed that if this decision had been sustained, the party would have probably achieved its objectives.

“I believe that the party faces difficult days ahead, and all critical stakeholders in its leadership would be required to bind together for a common purpose; therefore, the less contentious our National convention is, the better for the party.

I have always sought to solve the party problems as I do not intend to be a problem of the APC.

“It is for is for this reason that I hereby declare that I will not be seeking re-election as the National Chairman of the APC”.

According to Oyegun, “I will continue to perform my functions as the National Chairman of the party till my tenure officially terminates on Monday, June 25 when a new set of party executives will be inaugurated”.

Oyegun thanked everyone that stood by him especially party men who took it upon themselves to mobilize support for him even when he declared interest in one way or other, saying that ,

“I want to urge you all to continue to give similar level of support to whoever emerges as the next National Chairman. Our great party, the APC is greater than any single individual and we must all continue to work hard to bequeath a strong and virile political party to generations to come”.