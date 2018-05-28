APC Convention: Enugu West Forum backs Eneukwu for S/East Vice Chairman

The Enugu West Progressives Forum has resolved to support the incumbent National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), South-East, Chief Emma Eneukwu for a second term.

This was contained in a statement released at the weekend by the APC Zonal Chairman, Enugu West senatorial district, Mr. Ikechukwu Omenkeukwu.

According to the statement released after the zonal executive meeting in Enugu, the forum noted that Enugu State APC had a subsisting and signed zoning formula in the year 2014 and it was agreed that the status quo should remain.

It equally observed that the guidelines for 2018 APC congresses and National Convention stipulated that the zoning formula must remain.

The five-paragraph terse statement was titled All Progressives Congress (APC) Enugu West Progressives Forum and it read: ‘The zone resolves as follows’. “That Enugu State APC has a signed zoning formula in the year 2014 before our national convention.

“That the APC zoning forum resolved that the governorship and state secretary of APC goes to Nsukka (Enugu North Senatorial District), the State Chairman goes to Nkanu (Enugu East Senatorial District) whereas the office of the National Position that will come to Enugu State goes to the West (Enugu West District).

“That the guidelines for the 2018 APC congresses and National Convention stipulate that the zoning formula must remain.

“We pray that since we have agreed that the status quo should remain, let it remain.

“We do hereby through this communiqué pass a vote of confidence on Chief Emma Eneukwu, the National Vice Chairman of our great party, South-East as he re-contests the National Vice Chairman, South-East.”