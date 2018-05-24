APC Convention: Aspirant urges Committee on cost of forms, internal democracy

Ahead of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a leading National Youth Leader aspirant, Ambassador Fubara Dagogo, has asked the convention committee led by the Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, to be considerate in the cost of aspirants’ forms.

He specifically urged the committee to maintain the old prices instead of increasing it beyond the reach of genuine party members who really want to serve the party.

In a statement signed on Thursday in Abuja, Dagogo said there was no point making it difficult for those who have good intention to be disqualified on the ground of high cost of form.

According to him, APC as a party should practice the change being preached, and not allow few privileged persons to truncate ambitions of many members because of forms high cost.

The youth leader aspirant also canvassed that the committee should ensure that aspiring women and People living with disability (PWD) are allowed to contest free of charge, adding that a specific percentage should also be given to the young men and women contesting positions at the national level.

Dagogo, who is the leader of APC South-south Youth Assembly and has also served at various levels within the party, said that the APC constitution is silent on the zoning of National Youth Leader office to any particular region or zone.

He said: “I am contesting for the office of National Youth Leader because the voice of the young people in the party has been silenced. I want to make sure that confidence is restored in the APC youth wing.

I believe that my leadership will revive the innate abilities in the young men and women of the APC to believe in themselves by vying for elective offices for the interest of the party at all levels”.

Dagogo, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari as the leader of the party, to take urgent steps in resolving some of the internal crisis rocking the APC, especially the recent parallel congresses for the sake of the party in future elections.