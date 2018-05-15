APC congresses: Lawyer slams APC spokesman over attack on Okorocha

A legal practitioner and activist, Anthony Chyma, has tackled the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, for describing Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, as “being malicious and unfair to the NWC”.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) warned the governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, against transferring his mismanagement relationship with his people to the party’s national leadership.

Abdullahi had accused the governor of being malicious and frustrated.

“With due respect, Governor Okorocha is being malicious and unfair to the NWC. If he has mismanaged his relationship with his own people, in a way that they now constitute an encumbrance to him, he should not transfer his frustration to the NWC,” Bolaji had said.

However, reacting, Chyma said Bolaji’s statement was most uncharitable considering the contributions of Governor Okorocha to the APC.

Briefing journalists in his office in Abuja, Chyma said the vituperation of the spokesman on the executive governor of Imo State was totally uncalled for and not deserving of the role of a National Publicity Secretary of a governing party.

“As a publicity secretary of the party, he should have come by way of amenable statement and not aggravating the situation.

“Rochas Okorocha, is the current governor and has all the information on issues bedevilling the party.

“It amounts to bias to castigate the governor in such a manner and leaves the party open to unnecessary bashing.

“It does not speak well of the office of the national publicity secretary and generally the entire party. His bias as a national officer is tantamount to hard sell,” he said.