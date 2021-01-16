APC congratulates Chief Bisi Akande on 82nd birthday

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday felicitated with its pioneer interim national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, on his 82nd birthday.

On behalf of the party, the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John Akpan Udoedehe in a congratulatory message said Akande has recorded laudable achievements in his private and public life.

The APC joins family members, friends and associates in congratulating Chief Akande on

Akande was described as an elder statesman, grassroots politician, astute administrator and staunch advocate of progressive politics and governance.

“The APC is proud to note that Chief Akande’s many achievements is as a result of his sincerity of purpose and personal sacrifices he has exhibited in positions of authority he has occupied at state, national and party levels.

“The APC owes a great deal of appreciation to Chief Akande for his pivotal and progressive leadership which laid the foundation for our electoral victories in the 2015 General Election, most significantly the historic election of President Muhammadu Buhari which unseated an incumbent president for the first time in an election in Nigeria.

“Chief Akande has remained a father figure in the polity and a unifier in times when the APC needed a voice of reason to settle our differences. We pray for Chief Akande’s good health as he continues to contribute to the growth of our dear country and party”, read the message..