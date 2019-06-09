APC congratulates Akeredolu for emerging Chairman S/West Governors’ Forum

…Commends governors’ efforts at tackling Insecurity In Yorubaland

By Patrick Okohue, Lagos

The South West chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for his emergence as the chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and expresses confidence in his ability to rally his colleagues in the forum to see to the end of insecurity and ensure the safety of residents and socio-economic progress of South West states.

The party commended the South West Governors for their meeting in Abuja, where the problem of insecurity in Yorubaland was the core of their discussion.

The party is particularly happy at the pragmatic strategy outlined to tackle the menace and cleanse the South West of kidnappings and other forms of criminality.

It urges residents and other stakeholders to remain vigilant and provide information to security agencies to assist them in tackling security challenges.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti by the South West Zonal Publicity Secretary, Karounwi Oladapo, the party expressed worry over the new wave of kidnapping activities and other violent crimes in the region, regretting that the trend has created unnecessary fear among the populace while also hurting business and socio-economic activities of the residents.

The party sympathised with victims of kidnapping and other violent crimes in the region, even as it asked residents to show more interest in the security activities of their environment, including providing information to the appropriate agencies and authorities to arrest security problems bedeviling the South West states.

“We urge the commissioners of police in the South West to collaborate in their security provision and crime prevention initiatives while also intensifying their intelligence gathering activities and make regular patrols of the highways and other crime-prone areas a priority, including seeking the cooperation of the military where necessary to secure the South West,” Karounwi said.

The party appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts at tackling the security challenge and give more support to the South West governors and security agencies to enable them deliver on their security provision mandate.

The party also urged Yoruba people to be more vigilant and give credible intelligence to the security operatives to check the activities of criminals.

While assuring that peace and security would be provided for the residents, the spokesman said “we should be more prayerful and be confident that safety will return to Yoruba land shortly.”