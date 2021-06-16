APC confronting Nigeria’s longstanding, deep-rooted security challenges – APC-LAC

Tom Okpe, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress, (APC) group, APC- Legacy Awareness & Campaign (APC-LAC) has maintained that the ruling party led by President Muhammadu Buhari is confronting Nigeria’s longstanding, deep-rooted security challenges.

The group emphasised that none of Nigeria’s security challenges is new; but, what is new is the boldness and commitment with which the Buhari Administration is confronting these age-old challenges, “even as several challenges persist across the country, we are confident that the interventions being implemented, many of which have not been seen in Nigeria’s recent history, will begin to yield fruit in the near future.”

In a statement on Tuesday, signed by its national coordinators, Barr Ismail Ahmed, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Tolu Ogunlesi, and Salihu Moh. Lukman indicated that President Buhari consistently highlights the primacy of security among the components of his administration’s governing agenda, quoted the Presidwnt saying; “We have to secure Nigeria before we can manage it efficiently. And I assure you we are going to do that,” the President has made it clear several times, the group said.

Equipping Security Agencies and Building Morale: “The Nigeria Military is seeing the biggest investments in weaponry and equipment in decades. Hundreds of new platforms are being acquired for the Army, Air Force and Navy. The Nigeria Air Force has received 23 new aircraft since 2015, with at least a dozen more being expected, and the Navy has most recently acquired its first new Landing Ship Tank (LST) since 1979,”stating that the administration has also, launched a Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

Promoting Community-led Solutions to Insecurity: “The new Police Act signed by President Buhari in 2020 incorporates the concept of Community Policing.

“President Buhari is a huge advocate for the re-institution by States of age-old communal security mechanisms that bring together traditional and community leaders and the Police, for the provision of credible intelligence and the resolution of conflicts and tensions as they arise.”

New Security Infrastructure and Operations across Land and Maritime Environments: “President Buhari has just flagged-off the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure project, to protect Nigeria’s vast waterways up to the Gulf of Guinea.

“In the last five years, a number of technological solutions are being deployed and implemented to support the Police, Immigration and other security agencies.

“These includes the new Nigeria Police National Command and Control Centre (NPF-C4i); the new Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database (NPC & IDB) Centre; the West Africa Police Information System (WAPIS), developed by INTERPOL; and the Migration and Data Analysis System (MIDAS), developed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).”

The group also pointed that the President while addressing underlying drivers of insecurity (poverty and youth unemployment), through programmes and policies in agriculture, manufacturing, small business support, ease of doing business, massive infrastructure investment, and many more added that, “the Buhari Administration has successfully lifted 10.5 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“The Buhari Administration, working closely with the States and Local Governments, Legislature and Judiciary, continue to initiate more reforms that can improve the capacity of security agencies to secure the country and be resolute in its determination to rid Nigeria of crime and criminality.

“It may take some time for Nigerians to see the full results of these interventions, but we are confident that safer days surely lie just ahead, for our country.”