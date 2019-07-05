By Samuel Luka, Bauchi

As politicians across the country intensify lobbying for one political appointment or the other, a coalition of the All Progressive Congress (APC) support groups in Bauchi state has endorsed Captain Bala ‎Jibrin to represent the state in President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term cabinet.

Chairman of the group, Mohammed Aliyu made the call yesterday while addressing newsmen in Bauchi on the need for President Buhari to consider the APC governorship aspirant for a political appointment.

According to the group said, Capt. Jibrin is the best person to be given political appointment from the state because of his commitment to the APC and his loyalty to the President.

They maintained that Jibrin was the person who donated vehicles to all the states of the North East for the presidential campaign of President Buhari, describing him as a staunch supporter and loyalist of the President who has never abandoned the President over the years‎.

“Jibrin is also a loyal party man who believes in fairness, justice and equity and has also organised seminars and other gatherings in some states of the North East and devised campaign strategies which led to the success of the party at the 2019 polls.

“Capt. Jibrin also stayed in the ‎APC during its very turbulent days in the state, despite efforts to frustrate and drive him out of the party because of his stance on fairness and equity by the party’s leadership in the state,” Aliyu noted.

The group further stated that Capt. Jibrin was also the preferred APC governorship in the state that was deprived of the chance to contest for the governorship ticket, adding that the alleged scheming that sidelined Jibrin and other candidates was the main reason ‎for the loss suffered by the party in the governorship and other elections in the state.

According to the group, while the APC leadership in the state abandoned its role of galvanising and uniting its members, Jibrin has been the only person organising gatherings and meeting among the members in order to for the party to forge ahead.