APC chieftain urges Muslims to imbibe lessons of Ramadan

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Mallam Saliu Mustapha has urged Muslims to let the lessons, virtues and values of Ramadan to continue to reflect in their dealings.

Mallam Mustapha in a statement issued to journalists in Ilorin through his media aide, congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid-el-fitril.

The APC chieftain urged Muslims to use the lessons of sacrifice, piety and forgiveness learnt during the Ramadan period to better the society.

He stressed the need for Muslims not to wait till another Ramadan before giving alms to the less privileged in the society and assisting the needy, pointing out that Almighty Allah values alms giving and there is always appropriate reward for such act.

Mallam Mustapha also used the occasion to charge Nigerians to be more united, focused and work collectively for the progress of the country.

According to him, the security challenges bedevilling the nation are surmountable if Nigerians are united, prayerful and work together to eradicate social vices that breed insecurity.

He therefore, appealed to Nigerians to pray fervently for the leaders in order to seek Allah’s guidance and wisdom for them in discharging their constitutional responsibilities.