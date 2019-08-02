An All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart in Jigawa state, Alhaj Ishaq Hadejia, has advised local governments’ administrators to perform well to justify the autonomy granted the councils by President Muhammad Buhari.

In an interview in Dutse on Friday, he also commended Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa state for appointing seasoned civil servants as secretaries of local government areas in the state.

He pointed out that those to be appointed as secretaries ought to have possessed the required experience to deliver effectively, expressing the hope that with their wealth of experience, they would be able to provide good leadership, ensure transparency and due process in local government administration.

“I know many of those that are appointed in Jigawa state as people that have attained senior or management positions during their service. With this kind of people, they will be able to advise and guide the local government chairmen in the right directions.

“I therefore, commend the foresight of Gov. Badaru, especially in this critical time that the local government has autonomy.

“Without experience people to guide the chairmen, there will be a lot of mess and blunders at the grassroots level which will not speak well for democracy,’’ he said.