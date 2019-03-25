APC chieftain lauds Obaseki over victory in assembly election

Titus Akhigbe, Benin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and board member, Edo state Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), Osamwonyi Evbaguehita Atu, on Monday commended the leadership style of the state Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said his unique style of leadership was a prerequisite for candidates of the ruling party in winning the 24 seats in the just concluded state house of assembly elections.

Atu gave the commendation in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

However, the board member while congratulating three re-elected legislators, Patrick Aisowieren, Roland Asoro and Nosayaba Okunbor, said they should see their victories as a call to serve humanity and not to disappoint the electorate who voted for them.

He said their first tenure in office was fruitful with a lot of evidence to show and they must build on the solid foundations which they have laid.

“There is no doubt that you people have done so well in your first tenure in office. We are so proud of you but I want you people to build on the solid foundations that you people have laid down,” he said.

He further tasked them to put their wealth of legislative experiences to bear in order to complement the state governor’s efforts in repositioning the state.

While also commending the people of Orhionmwon for re-electing all the APC candidates, Atu said their wealth of legislative experience will help in moving the state and the nation forward.