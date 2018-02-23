APC chieftain lauds Masari over deal with Tamani Farms in Katsina

The recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Governor Aminu Bello Masari led government and the Tamani Farms is reviving the agricultural potentials of Katsina State, so said an All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Mr. Ahmad Kabiru Abdulahi.

According to Abdullahi, Tamani Farms who are the producers of Gino Tomato paste, are out to ensuring the establishment of a tomato processing factory in Katsina State, which according to him, will revive the agricultural sector in Katsina.

Abdullahi who is the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, said establishing Tomato processing plant in Katsina will reduce unemployment in the state.

Abdulahi also commended the governor for his dedication to the people of Katsina and urged the people of the state to support the government so that they can continue to enjoy the divided of democracy.

Abdullahi, while advising the people of Katsina to live in peace with one another added that it was the only way they can continue to enjoy the dividend of democracy.

“We have gathered that when this factory becomes operational, it will employ about 3,500 people from across the state. The factory will also provide the product to traders both within and outside the state.”

“This gesture by the state government is a move to promote agriculture by co-operating with the private sector. Governor Masari is reviving the agriculture sector in Katsina. This will transform the lives of 80 percent of the people of Katsina State,” Abdullahi added.