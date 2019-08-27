The reappointment of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has been described as a sign of the seriousness of the Buhari administration to revolutionise the nation’s transport sector.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South, Chief Eze Eze, who stated this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, noted that the minister, who is the leader of the APC in the oil-rich region, has severally been adjudged as the shining star of the Buhari administration.

Chief Eze added that Amaechi’s reappointment underscores the trust and closeness between him and the President, considering the level of opposition raised against his reappointment.

He commended Buhari for his firm belief, trust, and confidence in Amaechi and “for not minding some opposition elements that means no good for this nation based on their short-sightedness and myopic political minds.”

The APC stalwart described the return of Amaechi as a divine arrangement, considering the fierce opposition allegedly mounted by a group of people who “constituted themselves into a needless opposition.

“These conscienceless mortals vowed to pull down a man adjudged to be the best performing cabinet member in the first term of Buhari. Amaechi’s reappointment puts to shame all professional naysayers and smear campaigners who do not mean well for the country,” he added.

Chief Eze, expressed optimism that the minister is poised to provide exemplary leadership, especially in fast-tracking infrastructural transformation that would yield economic fillip, given his versatility, wealth of experience and leadership prowess.