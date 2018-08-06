APC chieftain faults Eze’s allegation against Senator Abe

A frontline politician of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Mr. Kuro Briggs, has described the allegation made against Senator Magnus Abe by Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, also an APC chieftain as frivolous, childish, and unfortunate.

Kuro Briggs noted in a statement he circulated in Port Harcourt on Sunday that the allegation that Senator Abe worked against Dr. Dakuku Peterside during the 2015 general elections was false and misleading.

He said that it was important to state that Senator Abe never worked against Dr. Dakuku Peterside before and during the 2015 general election as Chief Eze claimed, saying that “It was reported by both International, Local and INEC monitors that the 2015 elections in Rivers State did not meet the standards of an election even by Nigerian standards.

He said, “Rivers people remember vividly that Abe himself was a candidate in that election and was a victim of the election like Peterside so how can Chief Eze come out four years later to blame Senator Abe for the outcome of the election? What did Abe do for himself that he did not do for Peterside?

“Was it Abe that stopped the APC victory even in Opobo where Peterside himself comes from or Ikwerre Local Government where Amaechi comes from?”

According to Briggs, it was on record that Senator Abe campaigned vigorously for Peterside and indeed all APC candidates in the seven local government areas making up his Senatorial District (Rivers South-East) adding that Senator Abe paid for and released jingles on radio and television in support of Peterside and all the other APC candidates.