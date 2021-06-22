APC Chieftain, Dankande Is Dead

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, Alhaji Bello Dankande, has died at the age of 56.

This was disclosed to NAN on Tuesday by the state APC caretaker committee chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman.

According to Liman, the deceased died at a private hospital in Gusau after a brief illness on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the entire APC family in the state, I extend our condolences to the APC leader in the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, and other party stakeholders over the loss.

“I also pray to Allah Subhanallahu Wata’ala to grant him Aljannatul Firdausi and give his family fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: ECOWAS Court stops Nigeria’s govt from sanctioning, arresting anyone using Twitter

Dankande was the state’s former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He was the APC candidate for December 2020 Bakura State House of Assembly By-election and a former Chairman of Bakura local government council.

He was survived by three wives, 20 children and many grandchildren.