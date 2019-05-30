APC chieftain congratulates Buhari, Osinbajo on second term swearing in

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

…Urges them not to abandon people oriented programmes

Patrick Okohue

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Idemudia Osolase Innocent has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for their successful swearing into office for a second term, describing the event as a sign of greater things to come.

The Benin and Abuja based politicians also commended the Buhari –led administration for what he said was its landmark achievements in the last four years, saying that what the government achieved in its first four years was a clear indication that the next four years hold greater promise for the country.

Idemudia said he was elated by the achievements of the APC led administration in the areas of security, economy and anti-corruption, noting that the ability of the government to curtail the Boko Haram insurgency to a region of the country, making it impossible for it to hold a part of the country against what obtains before their coming was something to cheer about.

He added, “look at what is happening in the anti corruption sector, many of the high profile cases you hear today in our various courts is unprecedented, never before have you heard of a former governor being sent to jail, but as we speak there are two former governors in jail and I am sure more are to follow.”

He also assured that the seeming security challenges in parts of the country presently, like the issue of kidnapping, herdsmen farmers crisis among others are being seriously addressed by the government and that he was confident that in a short while things will begin to take a new positive turn.

Chief Idemudia however appealed to the government to ensure that it does not abandon some of their people oriented programmes like market moni, trader moni, the anchor borrowers scheme among others, saying that such programs have had tremendous impact on the lives of the people and many more Nigerians are still looking forward to benefitting from them.