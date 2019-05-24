APC chieftain challenges Fayemi to show patriotism in new assignment NGF

Patrick Okohue

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr Kayode Ojo has congratulated the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on his emergence as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, Engineer Ojo urged the Governor to display patriotism by taking actions that will not heat up the polity, but those that will stabilise Nigeria and bring development to all nooks and crannies of the country.

Ojo, a governorship aspirant in the 2018 APC’s Governorship Primary election, in Ekiti State appealed to Fayemi not to be swayed by sycophants and power drunk individuals who might want to use the Forum to fight political battles, by showing hostility to the Federal Government.

He said it would be necessary for the Governor to strengthen the peer review mechanism in the Forum and use his network to expose his colleagues to modern governance that will translate to positive impacts on the lives of the citizens.

He charged Fayemi to use his influence to direct the psyche of the Governors to projects that will stimulate growth, reduce poverty and curb corruption in high places, for Nigerians to derive enormous benefits from his new status.

Ojo noted that NGF is a strong political platform to fight for the rights of Nigerians and initiate developmental programmes that will reduce poverty among the people, stressing that he was convinced that Governor Fayemi as a development conscious and people-oriented governor will strengthen the peer review mechanism in the Forum for the Governors to learn from each other in order to drive development in the nation.

Engineer Ojo stressed that Leadership comes with responsibilities and its essence was to raise the bar of governance and drive development.

He appealed to Fayemi to make some of his far-reaching policies like Social Security Scheme, Youth in Commercial Agriculture, Foodbank policy and other anti-poverty initiatives the cardinal agenda to be instituted by Governors in their respective States.

“Bringing on board developmental initiatives will not only raise the bar of performance, but will change the mindsets that the forum remains a veritable platform to fight political battles or gain national prominence,” he said.