APC Chieftain berates political office holders

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Hon. Sylvanus Igbogbo, who is aspiring to represent Edo Central Senatorial District in 2019, has accused previous lawmakers from the constituency of taking the constituents as fools.

He said: “Edo Central has not been well represented in Abuja. So, I have decided to embark on the journey to correct that by going to the Senate in 2019. By been a senator you should be able to impact positively on the lives of your constituents. Let the people have the dividends of democracy through your good legislation.

“Our people have a core competence area (farming) which none of our representatives has ever thought of doing something about.