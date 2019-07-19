By Charles Onyekwere, Abakaliki

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ebonyi State, Comrade Chinedu Ogah has called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to accommodate Ebonyi state people in the appointments of his personal aides.

Ogah, who was the APC candidate for Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency in the 2019 general elections, expressed worry that no member of the party from Ebonyi state made the list of over 25 appointments recently made by the speaker.

He called on the speaker to review his appointments and see how to accommodate core APC members from Ebonyi state, especially those that worked and delivered APC during the last general elections in the state.

Ogah said: “The speaker of the House of Representatives is a man of integrity. He is a lover of peace. I want him to revisit his appointments. He should accommodate our core APC members from Ebonyi state.

“We have been schemed out from the appointment of his over 25 personal aides. No person from Ebonyi state made his list of appointments. He should try and accommodate us, especially the core APC loyalists that worked and delivered APC during the last general elections in Ebonyi state.”

The APC chieftain also supported the call made by the speaker for the federal government to initiate a peaceful dialogue with bandits so as to find a lasting solution to the insecurity challenges facing parts of the country.

Ogah said that the call for dialogue was apt as peace and unity can only be achieved on a round table to unearth the actual cause of dissension instead of the use of coercion.