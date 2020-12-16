APC charges security operatives to ensure safety of students in schools — Daily Times Nigeria

By Tunde Opalana

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged security operatives in the country to strive harder to protect school children not only in the northern part but the entire country to forestall a repeat of the ugly occurrence of student abductions at GSSS Kankara, Katsina State, Daily Times gathered.

Chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni in a statement signed in Abuja on Tuesday said the party recalled with sadness incidents in Chibok and Dapchi in Borno and Yobe states respectively a few years ago where students were abducted by insurgents and made to go through appallingly harrowing experiences.

Despite the backlash on the APC-led Buhari administration, the chairman said the government will work harder to improve the security situation in the country.

Charging the security operatives, Buni said “the APC calls on the nation’s security agencies to dig deeper and do better by ensuring that our students can go to school safely and learn all across the country. There is no greater harm that insecurity can do to a nation than to destroy its education and the future of its youths.

“The APC believes that the security agencies have the will, commitment, and training to restore public confidence in their ability to secure the lives and property of Nigerians. They should therefore demonstrate this commitment by more robustly going after criminals and denying them the space to perpetrate crime.

“On our part, the APC assures Nigerians that it will continue to work with the federal government, security agencies, governors, emirs, community leaders and all other stakeholders to address and improve the security situation in the country”.

The APC called on Nigerians to continue to partner with the federal government and the security agencies so that together they can restore peace and sanity across the nooks and crannies of the country.

“This is a particularly sad and difficult moment not just for the families of the student victims and the government and people of Katsina State for the entire country. Our thoughts and prayers are therefore with the victims and their families as well as the government and people of Katsina State”, said Buni

He prayed that the ongoing effort to free the abducted GSSS Kankara students will be successful.

