APC Caretaker Committee assures members of equitable reward system

By Tunde Opalana

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni is already working with President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to urgently address the reward system for dedicated and loyal party members, Daily Times gathered.

This is as party members were assured particularly on deserving appointments into several boards, agencies and parastatals of government.

Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Sen. John Akpan Udoedehe who disclosed this at a meeting in Abuja Thursday with members of the elected National Executive Committee (Non- National Working Committee).

He ssid that since the inauguration of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, the Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni has worked assiduously to bring peace and reposition the party.

He informed the visitors that Governor Mai Mala Buni proposed the recently-inaugurated tripartite Executive/Legislative/APC consultative Committee which is ensuring synergy, good governance and accelerated implementation of the Next Level agenda.

“Governor Mai Mala Buni at our last meeting with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo spoke boldly on the issue of the reward system for deserving party members.” Udoedehe told the NEC members at the consultative meeting.

Osinbajo is Chairman of the tripartite Executive/Legislative/APC consultative Committee.

The committee members thereafter passed a vote of confidence on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

This is sequel to an earlier passed confidence vote on the APC Caretaker Committee by 36 State APC Chairmen, including the Federal Capital Territory.

The Non-NWC NEC members in a position paper jointly signed by Abubakar Sadiq Saadu (Chairman) and David Okumba (Secretary) and addressed to the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni also identified and urged the APC Caretaker Committee priority attention to areas such as APC reward system, internal democracy, membership drive, administrative structure, and general welfare.

“Our concerns and recommendations are borne out of our collective desire for a more viable and prosperous APC… We wish to reaffirm our confidence in your ability to contribute meaningfully in salvaging our beloved party and return it to the fast lane of electoral victories.” The Non-NWC NEC member’s position paper read.

