APC caretaker chair urged to wade in Uzondima, Okorocha’s rift

Tom Okpe

A coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) Good Governance has urged the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to wade into the crises between Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha was arrested and detained on Sunday by the Police as he went to unseal his Palm Estate hitherto sealed by the State Government.

Although he was released on Monday, his aides were arraigned in court by the police.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday during a peaceful demonstration, the Convener of the coalition, Tefa Pete, noted that the crisis was against the principle of peace, unity, justice fairness, rule of law and due process upon which the APC was formed.

He said, “Worthy of note is the fact that, since the entrance of Governor Hope Uzodima to the APC, Imo State APC as not known peace.

The national organ of our great party cannot continue to fold her hands and watch the governor of Imo messed the whole effort of his predecessor.

“The party as a matter of urgency, must call the governor to order and restore peace. The governor should learn to consolidate the past gains of his predecessor and work harmoniously for the overwhelming good of the state.

“Government is continuous, and if truly the party is supreme, our leaders must learn to consolidate the party’s ideology of fostering peace and unity on all fronts.”

The Chairman of the Youths Speakers Forum in Nigeria, Ukkasha Rahama, while condemning the harassment of the former governor said it was pathetic Uzodinma attacked him in a way and manner that depicted a show of power and supremacy.

Also speaking at the protest, the National Director of Strategy Intelligence for Arewa Youth Consultative Council, Muhammad lbrahim condemned the arrest and maltreatment of the Okorocha, who is representing Imo west Senatorial district at the National Assembly.

He said, “It is worrisome that the future of Nigeria is threatened in the hands of politicians, who are allowed to bend the law or use the agents of law to intentionally attack political opponents, because they have a hidden agenda that cannot be unveiled easily.

“We must publicly condemn the worrisome reports of how men of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the state Government House watched and thugs attacked Okorocha prior to his arrest.

This is an indication that the Imo state government is having a hidden skeleton on this issue, which must be condemned with the strictest sense.

We cannot fold our arms and watch Our Security operatives being used to achieve political aims.”