APC candidate empowers 3,000 youths in Edo

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Oredo Federal Constituency of Edo in the House of Representatives, Mr Osaigbovo Iyoha, has distributed empowerment materials to more than 3,000 youths. Iyoha, who also distributed food items to members of his constituents and the less privileged, said the empowerment initiative was to encourage the youths to refrain from social vices. The event took place in Benin on Thursday. Iyoha, who is the current Chief Whip in the Edo House of Assembly, urged the beneficiaries to ensure continuity of the APC-led administration. He said the APC had distinguished itself compared with the 16 years rule of the Peoples Democratic Party. Iyoha also said President Muhammadu Buhari needed a friendly National Assembly to be able to deliver maximally on his campaign promises. “We all need to send the PDP to the dustbin of history. The PDP needs to be removed from our sub-consciousness by ensuring that you vote the APC. “This empowerment is to enable you to start on your own. Do not listen to the lies of the PDP. “Vote for Buhari and all APC candidates for a successful Nigeria,” he said.