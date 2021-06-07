APC, building infrastructure that drives Nigeria’s growth, prosperity

By Tom Okpe

(APC-LAC) has stated that with more roads and rail lines being built, completed in the country, the All Progressives Congress, (APC) is building infratsructure that will drive Nigerias’ growth and prosperity.

The group in a statement in Abuja on Monday, through its coordinators, Barr Ismail Ahmed and Lanre Issa-Onilu said since 2015 that President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office as President, more physical infrastructure has been seen commpleted, than in the sixteen years between 1999 and 2015.

“From the start, President Buhari promised to complete as many abandoned projects as possible, and he has worked hard to fulfil this promise.

“His administration has committed more resources to Infrastructure than any other administration since 1999. It is no coincidence that the last time Nigeria saw an infrastructure revolution on this scale was during the period, in the late 1990s, when the President ran the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).”

Beyond the focus on completing inherited and abandoned projects, the Buhari administration has creatively unlocked public and private sector financing for infrastructure in Nigeria, through such initiatives as the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), the Infrastructure Company (InfraCo), the Highway Development Management Initiative (HDMI), the Sovereign Sukuk Bonds (that have collectively raised close to a billion dollars), and the Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Pastor Adeboye Decries Twitter Ban, Says Action Covered Against Universal Declaration On Human Rights

“These initiatives cover thousands of kilometres of critical roads and will mobilize several billions of dollars in public and private financing.

“This week, the President will commission the 156km Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail, the first double-track Standard Gauge Rail project in West Africa (and the first Standard Gauge Rail project in Nigeria to be started and completed by the same administration).

“This landmark commissioning is taking place nine months after the President commissioned the 327km Itakpe-Warri Standard Gauge Rail, completed by his administration 33 years after construction began.

“The 168km Abuja-Kaduna Rail project, and the 42.5km Abuja Light Rail project, both inherited from previous administrations, were completed in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

The second Niger Bridge, originally conceived decades ago, is now more than 50 percent completed, and scheduled for commissioning in 2022, as is the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which has defied every administration since 1999.”

The group indicated that other landmark projects being completed include the Bodo-Bonny Road in Rivers State, Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki Expressway, Loko-Oweto Bridge connecting Benue and Nasarawa States across the River Benue, Port Harcourt-Enugu Expressway, East-West Road (across Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and Cross River States), the new Ikom Bridge in Cross River, Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway, Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Road, and many more.

“New International Airport Terminals have also, been completed and commissioned in Abuja and Port Harcourt, while those in Lagos and Kano are being completed.

“In addition, brand new Runways have been constructed in Abuja and Enugu, in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

“Off-grid solar and gas electrification programmes are being rolled out for homes, markets, educational institutions (Federal Universities, Unity Schools, Primary Healthcare Centers); and a National Mass Metering Programme launched in 2020 will deliver 6 million new electricity meters nationwide.”

The statement further stated that the administration is also enabling and supporting private sector to invest in critical infrastructure.

“A brand new Deep Sea Port is being constructed, in Lagos, the first new Deep Sea Port in the country in more than four decades; while ground-breaking for a second private-sector-funded Deep Sea Port (in Bonny) took place in March 2021.

“With a diverse mix of financing options in place, the Buhari Administration has broken Nigeria’s decades-old infrastructure development jinx and set new standards for future administrations to build upon,” the group emphasised.