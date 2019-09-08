As political parties in Kogi state set to begin state-wide campaigns ahead of the November 16 governorship election, the state Governor, Yahaya Bello and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been warned not to unleash violence to intimidate other candidates and opposition parties.

Flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Musa Wada fired this warning shot at Bello at the weekend in Abuja.

He alleged that Gov. Bello and the APC are known for fomenting trouble and unleashing terror on the state, adding that the incumbent APC government in the state has made Kogi the violent capital of Nigeria.

The PDP candidate noted that Bello and the APC no doubt, will resort to violence, knowing fully that the game is up and that it has been rejected by the people by disrupting peaceful campaigns of other parties to intimidate voters from coming out en masse on November 16.

He however, said that it is necessary to underscore that nobody has monopoly of violence, adding that “no civilised democracy tolerates violence and then I have to hasten to say that nobody has monopoly of violence.

“PDP though is a peaceful party. We will not encourage violence, but that is not to say that we will sit and fold our hands when we are being tormented by forces that are undemocratic.”

Wada, while urging the people not to allow themselves to be used for electoral violence, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to embrace peaceful election, saying violence does not help anybody.

“Nobody will put his child forward to carry gun and attack others. People should realise that people using them as thugs have children. Why didn’t they use their children as thugs?

“PDP is going to this election to preach to people about our manifesto, to take away poverty that is now synonymous with our state. It is about issues.

“We are not going to care about violence, but let me tell you that we are very much on ground. We have grassroots supports and on their own they are ready to quell the violence that come their way,’’ he asserted.

According to the PDP candidate, Gov. Bello should accept the reality that come November 16, he will be rejected and voted out by the peace -loving people of Kogi state and he should not take it too personal because he won’t be the first sitting governor to be voted out of office.

“His imminent defeat will not be exceptional. This will not be the first time that an incumbent governor would be unseated in Kogi state.

The late Abubakar Audu was defeated by the PDP and Capt. Wada of the PDP was defeated by the incumbent Yahaya Bello.

So, there will be nothing new for Gov. Bello to be roundly defeated by the PDP government which I am going to form Insha Allah,” he said.

Wada lamented that Kogi state under Bello’s administration has receded and is begging for rehabilitation and reformation, adding that the APC government has grinded the state to a halt socially, economically and politically.

The candidate appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to be patriotic and not be biased in discharging their duties during the election, but be civil in their approach.