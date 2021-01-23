APC assures Ekiti people of more dividends of democracy

The Ekiti State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged residents of the state to brace up for more dividends of democracy in 2021.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Sam Oluwalana, the state APC Director of Media and Publicity on Wednesday, in Ado-Ekiti.

Oluwalana said that the inauguration of a multi-million naira snail factory at Okemesi-Ekiti, in Ekiti West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state showed that better days were ahead.

He described the factory as the second biggest in Africa, saying that the factory has put the state on the world map.

“The year 2021 will be one to be remembered for good by the people of the state as new ideas, innovations and monumental projects are beginning to spring up in the state.

“New buildings have been built in all the primary and secondary schools in the state, while 600 new teachers are being injected to the primary schools.

“All iconic buildings that are over a century old in all the schools in the state would soon be demolished to give way for new ones.

“Just few days ago, Fayemi (Governor Kayode Fayemi), promised to make life more comfortable for judicial officers in government employment,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ekiti APC, blasts PDP over claims of Insecurity

Oluwalana added: “Judges are assured of new set of vehicles. Female Judges too are to be promoted to the bench for the state judiciary to be gender sensitive.

“This will in no small measure improve the image of the judges and enhance effective performance of their duties,” he said.

Oluwalana appealed for maximum cooperation from the people so that the ongoing developmental trend would be extended to other sectors of the economy in the state.