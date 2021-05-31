APC Area Council Election: Gov Bello, Sule, Others to reconcile aggrieved members

By Tom Okpe

National leadership of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has appointed Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello to head a seven-man reconciliatory committee, to reconcile all aggrieved parties and individuals in the party ahead of the Area Councils elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In the letter of appointment signed on Sunday in Abuja by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) John J ames Akpanudoedehe, also named the Nasarawa State Governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule is a member and Olaide Akinremi will serve as secretary.

Other members of the committee includes; Ahmed Yusuf Yusuf, Dr. James Lalu, Cletus Dick and Uche Ogah.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kidnap 200 Islamiyya students in Niger State

The Committee is expected to reconcile fractions of the party in the FCT in line with the provisions of APC party’s constitution and template for the reconciliation/mobilization committee.

“Following the processes of nomination of our Party’s Candidates for the forthcoming FCT Area Council Elections, the National Chairman of the CECPC, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the constitution of a reconciliation committee.

“The Committee is expected to, among others; Identify persons who may have taken issues with the conduct of the exercise (s), issues in contention (if any) and take practical steps to Reconcile and harmonize all such persons and issues in time for a satisfactory outcome in the FCT Area Council Elections,” the party said.