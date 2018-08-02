APC appoints Nabena as Acting National Publicity Secretary

…As party annuls Cross- River Congress

THE National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the appointment of Mr. Yekini Nabena as Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party.

Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary was appointed, following the resignation of the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who rdefected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday.

In a letter of appointment signed by the National Secretary of the APC,Mai Mala Buni, and addressed to Nabena after rising from its National Working Committee (NWC) on Wednesday at the party Secretariat, the APC said:

“I write to convey the resolution of the National Working Committee reached at its 34th Regular Meeting of 1st August, 2018, mandating you to resume duty as the Acting National Publicity Secretary with immediate effect.

This development is sequel to the resignation from the party by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi as the National Publicity Secretary.

“While wishing you success in your services to the party, please accept the assurances of our highest regards”.

Meanwhile, the party’s NWC has cancelled the earlier conducted Cross River State Congress, saying the conduct was not in conformity with the party’s guidance and constitution.

The party however upheld the conduct of the ward and Local Government Area Congresses in the state which was observed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a resolution signed by the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, shortly after a meeting of the NWC on Wednesday in Abuja, the APC said:

“The National Working Committee at its meeting of 1st August, 2018 has reviewed the conduct of the congresses in Cross River State, consequently, the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved and upheld the conduct of the ward and Local Government Area Congresses as observed by INEC.

“However, the National Working Committee (NWC) has found that the conduct of the state congress was not in conformity with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

Accordingly, the National Working Committee (NWC) has voided the state congress earlier conducted and has ordered for the conduct of fresh state congress in Cross River State immediately”.