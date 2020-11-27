APC: Amaechi attacked over absence in South-South, FG meeting

The Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi was attacked by the Igo Aguma-led All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State over his absence at the South-south stakeholders’ meeting with the President Muhammadu Buhari’s delegation. Daily Times gathers

On Tuesday the Federal Government held a meeting in the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt. The party said that the minister was at the Port Harcourt airport to receive the Presidential delegation, escorted them to the Government House and disappeared.

Former Governor of Rivers State absence drew the rage of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

The party demanded that Amaechi should tender an apology to the people of Rivers State and his party for his “embarrassing action.”

The statement added, “We condemn the absence of Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of Transportation from the Southsouth Stakeholders meeting with the Presidency which held in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.”

“The absence of the minister of Transportation, who is supposed to be the minister representing Rivers State in the federal cabinet is most unfortunate as there can be no justification for his non-participation.

“The action of Amaechi is an evidence of the type of divisive and selfish leadership he is giving the APC in the state which is solely aimed at destroying the party at all cost for his personal gain in keeping with his vows,” he said.

Wondering why Amaechi was never part of such a crucial stakeholders’ meeting that has to do with the Southsouth geopolitical zone. The APC said the Transportation Minister cannot justify his absence, which it described as “unfortunate.”

The meeting had in attendance most presidential appointees from the region and elected representatives.

Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to the President, led the presidential delegation comprising ministers from the South-South.