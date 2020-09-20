APC alleges skewed election, to decide on next step

…As PDP supporters hold Benin City hostage in jubilations

By Patrick Okohue, Titus Akhigbe, Nosa Akenzua

The All Progressives Party (APC) in Edo State has alleged foul play in the September 19th Governorship election, but called on party members to stay calm while party leaders study the result and decide what is next.

In a release by the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, the party rejected the result, citing alleged strong arm tactics.

“Our people were arbitrarily arrested, many of the figures were fabricated,” said the terse statement, which the party said was only a preliminary reaction.

It further alleged illicit tampering with results, to shore up PDP numbers and mark down APC’s. “Areas where we won, they cancelled them.

They decreased the votes in areas we had advantage,” the party further claimed.

“They rejected our results and jerked up theirs.” Meanwhile, the party also claimed there was arbitrary arrest of local party members, who could have resisted the outrage, while Governor Godwin Obaseki was busy diverting attention with false alarm.

“Obaseki shouted that he was being rigged out and blamed INEC at the initial stage but that was to divert attention from the evil going on in the field”, the statement said.

The party, however, told its members to stay calm, thanking them for their support, and adding that party leaders were studying the result and would announce their decision and course of action as soon as possible.

This is even as thousands of supporters of the PDP who are mainly youths in Benin City Edo State on Sunday took to various streets to celebrate the victory of Mr Godwin Obaseki after INEC had declared him winner of the Saturday’s governorship election.

For several hours, the entire Gabriel Igbinedion way popular know as Motel Benin Plaza road was virtually paralyzed as motorists and pedestrian with the song” Ogbane” joined the celebration trains which were accompanied by high profile DJs including musical instruments.

The supporters dressed in rag tags moved around in ” executive cars” loaded with the youths who apparently were angry with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole even though he was not present with them as they continued to shout, ” Oshiomhole, Oshiomhole, Ole, Ole, Ole, Ole, on everywhere they stopped over including Government House gate where they finally danced to” high heavens” in the latest song of ” pepper dem, who no like better thing” with beautiful daughters of eve by their sides.

The supporters heavily disturbed vehicular movements along major roads, starting from ring road towards Sapele road to motel Benin plaza road where they further rained abuses on former All Progressive Congress ( APC) National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole and his allies who allegedly vowed that Obaseki can never win the election when they are alive.

Addressing Journalists, the leader of the supporters, Mr Felix Owie said” We are painting the town red because of the victory of our Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki. God has shamed our enemies, and APC is dead now in Edo State, and we have retired Adams Oshiomhole, Bola Tinubu, Others from active politics, and we will continue to shame them and their families”

Market women in the same songs” Togba, Ogbane joined the supporters as they moved round the ancient Benin Kingdom with powder rob all over their bodies