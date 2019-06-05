APC accuses Udom lobbying LG chairmen to frustrate autonomy

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Isaac Job, Uyo

Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Youth Caucus in Akwa Ibom state, Obong Iniobong John has accused Governor Udom Emmanuel of spending N1.5 billion on council chairmen to frustrate the implementation of the local government financial autonomy in the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, Obong John, alleged that the governor spent the N1.5 billion to get the endorsements of local government chairmen against the autonomy granted to local governments by the federal government.

“Having failed to get the court to stop the implementation of the autonomy granted to local governments by the federal government, Akwa Ibom state government in collaboration with the 31 local government chairmen has concluded plans to sponsor street protests against the implementation of the directive of the federal government,” he said.

Obong John disclosed that the meeting to stage the street protest was convened yesterday at the Shelter Afrique residence of an immediate past commissioner in the state.

He said those in attendance at the meeting were the 31 local government chairmen, chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some members of the dissolved state executive council.

“The anti-people protest which is tentatively fixed for June 6 would involve all the local government chairmen, councillors, supervisors, PDP officials at all levels, members of the PDP youth caucus, youth council and others.

“As we speak, logistics for the protest like T-shirts and placards have been arranged. Why is the state government so jittery and desperate? Is it that the government can’t function without controlling local government funds?” Obong John queried.

He warned council chairmen against embarrassing themselves and for them to stop their sycophancy describing it as absurd and hypocritical.

However, chatting with journalists yesterday, the former Attorney-General of Akwa Ibom state and Commissioner for Justice, Uwemedimoh Nwoko, explained that the state was not challenging the proposed local government autonomy nor is it opposed to it.

He confirmed that state government is in court to challenge the powers of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to superintend over the affairs of local government areas, which remains the statutory function of the legislature as enshrined in the constitution.

Nwoko also said the decision of the state government to challenge the NFIU guidelines which is seeking to take over the control of local government areas was borne out of constitutional concerns and its implications.

“What we are pursuing has nothing to do with the financial autonomy of local governments; it’s an issue that will be resolved in a totally different perspective.

All we are saying is that the NFIU lacks the powers, be it in statute, constitutional or conventional in a federal structure to come to seek by mere guidelines to take over control and regulate the affairs of local governments, particularly in terms of finance,” he added.