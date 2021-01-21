APC accuses PDP for plotting against Gov. Lalong

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A big wing in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), in Plateau state, has accused the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for plotting to make the state ungovernable for Governor Simon Lalong.

The stalwart, Dr. Saleh Zazzaga alleged that the PDP and some religious bodies are major sponsors of protests in the state, aimed at putting undue pressure on the Governor, an attempt which he said has failed.

Speaking with newsmen in Jos recently, on the recent strike across the state by some local government workers over the non-implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage which led to blocking of major roads across the state, Zazzaga said their investigation has revealed that politicians in the state were behind the protests.

He said they have also uncovered several plots by politicians to instigate more protests from various angles against the Lalong’s administration, adding that those people fueling such should desist otherwise the APC will not hesitate to name them and tell the public what their nefarious intentions are.

Zazzaga said Governor Lalong is reputed across the country as an outstanding governor who never plays with workers entitlements despite the economic challenges and the state’s meager resources, hence Lalong is being fondly referred to as ‘Governor Alert’, meaning workers get the credit alert for their salaries/entitlements as at when due.

“It is no secret that Governor Simon Lalong is an outstanding governor. It is because of his performance and developmental focus that he was selected the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, and he has diligently held that position and has been doing creditably well ever since.

“But some enemies of the state, as we have uncovered are hellbent in discrediting the administration and the good works of the governor, thereby instigating innocent people to embark on protest over what they have never cared to seek clarification on.

“Religious leaders and politicians of opposition parties are behind these unnecessary moves, and we on our part have resolved that should they perpetrate another of their game-plan, we will counter them, name them and also shame them.

The Lalong’s administration’s score card is there for all to see, and we would henceforth not allow any mischief maker portray a different narrative to the public,” he said.

He however urged politicians as well as religious leader to be sincere and frank in their daily activities and not get involved in anything that will bring misgiving in the society, as this can lead to misinformation, misunderstanding and violence.