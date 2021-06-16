APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa

Tom Okpe, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mallam Mai Màla Buni has stated that with the just concluded nationwide membership registration, the party remains largest political party in Africa with over 40 million members.

Buni made this assertion while receiving a team of the Democratic Republic of North Korea led by Ambassador Jon Tong Chol at the party national secretariat, Abuja on Tuesday.

Buni, represented by James Akpanudoudehe, National Secretary said: “I offer the sincere apologies of the National Chairman who is unavoidably absent due to urgent State engagement.

“He asked me to stand in for him and extend his Goodwill and that of the entire members of the APC to you, Government of the DPRK and of course, Workers Party of Korea.

“The APC is the ruling party in Nigeria and is the largest political party in Africa going by figures of its just concluded membership registration. We stand at over 40, million registered members.

“The bilateral relationship between Nigeria and DPRK goes as far back as 1976, and in recent times, our two countries have collaborated in the area of education and technological development.

“Our two political parties and our countries can do a lot more together that would mutually benefit our people, political parties and indeed our entire country Nigeria.

“We therefore look forward to more robust engagement between our countries and even on political parties basis.”

In his earlier remarks, North Korean government has said that the growing vitality of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria will serve as the foundation for bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Chol said Nigeria is the only nation with physical presence in Pyongyang hence it will continue to maintain bilateral relations with Nigeria having come a long way as a people with unique interests pointing that both countries share ties of independence together.

He stated that Pyongyang is committed to strengthening developing ideas with Nigeria as the Congress of workers party in Korea is committed to ideals that will promote the economic development of both nations.

“Our two countries have a longstanding relations of friendship and cooperation. The leaders of the two countries and its people rejoices with the creative achievements which both countries are making, and have exchanged high level delegations.

High-level government delegations visited Nigeria to celebrate the first democracy day last year.

“Government and the party of the People’s Republic of Korea prioritizes developing bilateral ties with the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The central committee of the worker’s party of Korea has congratulated the recent achievements of the APC and the national committee of the APC has replied to the congratulatory message.

”We hope to seize this momentum to take our bilateral ties between the two ruling countries to a great level. The ruling party of Korea, the workers party has a history of 75 years.

“The worker’s party of Korea have put forth the policy of independence and led our people to victory. The policy of independence is something we share in common,” he said.

He further stated that Nigeria and North Korea have shared a lot in common, noting that the recent party registration was a huge success.

“We have followed closely the recent registration of membership of the party and it turned out to be a great success. We rejoice in this success.

“Increase in the membership shows the popularity of the party and also the just policies of the policy of the party. We cannot think of the success without your efforts in attending this meeting.

I hope that the party achieves greater auccess in taking the Nigerian people to the next level.

“The policy of the Nigeria ruling party, the APC has always remained central and its proving its vitality in the recent time.

And this has become the foundation for developing bilateral ties between the two parties.

“We believe that exchange and cooperation between the two countries through cooperation can avail us more. We cannot develop relation of cooperation through more ways and thoughts.

Engagement and exchange are very important in developing a bilateral relationship.

”I have engaged hopefully with the party’s committee of the APC. I look forward to engaging with the Committee often in the future for the benefit of the two political parties and for the benefit of the two countries. I look forward to your personal support and relations at a personal level as well,” added.

Other members of the Korean team include; Councillor of the Embassy in Nigeria, Kim Chil Song and Secretary, Kim Chon Il.