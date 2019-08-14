Leaders from five communities in Daura, Kastina state, yesterday have complained to President Muhammadu Buhari that the communities barely have 24 hours light except he is in town.

One of the leaders, Mohammed Saleh made this known when Buhari hosted the leaders during the Sallah celebration.

According to TheCable, Saleh said; “Anytime the President is around we enjoy 24 hours power supply, but if he is not around, the power supply is not always stable.”

In responding, the President said; “Truly, the people know and understand my mission. This is what the votes showed. The administration will dwell on our campaign issues — security, economy and corruption”.

Buhari also promised to fight for the poor.