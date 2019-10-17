Obinna Simon, whose stage name is MC Tagwaye has said that anyone who hates Nigerian P resident, Muhammadu Buhari hates him.

Tagwaye speaking to BBC Pidgin said he used to be a teacher…

Na so e take happen for #democracyheroesaward2019 at Congress hall Transcorp Hilton Abuja

When it’s in it’s in you, no struggle… Happy viewing 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6pixUET2s3 — Mc Tagwaye (@mc_tagwaye) October 17, 2019

😂😂😂😂 Are you…. you know yasef🤪 pic.twitter.com/5IRAG16Etv — Mc Tagwaye (@mc_tagwaye) December 1, 2018

Agreement on minimum wage percentage increase ‘mere speculation’ – Labour