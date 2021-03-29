Anyim, Egwu, others Storm Ebonyi for PDP Stakeholders Meeting

Charles Onyekwere,Abakaliki



Former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, and former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Sam Egwu were part of the top-notch members of the Peoples Democratic Party that stormed Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital for stakeholders meeting of the Party.



Others who were present included the two other serving senators, all the members of the federal House of Representatives, and some members of the State House of Assembly.



At the meeting held at Salt Lake Hotel, Abakaliki, the PDP Stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to the Party.



Former members of the National Assembly including Senator Emma Onwe, Hon Linus Okorie, Senator Sylvanus Ngele, and other PDP stalwarts were present.



The convener of the meeting and National Vice chairman of PDP, South-East zone, Chief Ali Odefa expressed satisfaction with the growing fortunes of the Party, adding that PDP stands the chance of producing the next President of Nigeria.



Odefa also assured that PDP would enthrone internal democracy and due process in all political activities in the state.



He further advised PDP members to continue to support the party in the state.