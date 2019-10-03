President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman took to twitter to say that any fast without liquid after the 7th day is self suicidal.

Suleman said this when he revealed the period he fasted for 11 days without water or food and began stooling blood…

According to the clergy,” Someone just asked me what’s the day of my life I don’t want to remember…I think it’s the period I fasted for 11days without water or food and was stooling blood…I was so eager for the ANOINTING and forgot to apply wisdom .almost died…what’s yours?..

he further added,” No..don’t get me wrong. Fasting is very helpful spiritually..it positions you to receive and walk with God(1 cor 7.5,2 Cor 6.5,Acts 13.2,2 Cor 11.27,Matt 17.21).but medically anything more than 7 days without liquid is self styled suicide you need to be healthy to serve God well.

