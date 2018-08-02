Anxiety as police withdraw security details to Madumere

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Mr Dasuki Galandanch, has withdrawn security details of the Deputy Governor of the State, Prince Eze Madumere, thereby exposing him to unwarranted attacks.

In a statement made available on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Mr. Uche Onwuchekwa, the spokesman condemned the action of the Commissioner of Police for yielding to an instrument of oppression at the instance of Governor Chief Rochas Okorochaa.

The statement reads in part, “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, in the wake of the failed swearing-in of the Governor Okorocha’s new Deputy Governor designate due the refusal of the Chief Judge and other qualified Judicial Officers in obedience to court order, had withdrawn all police officers attached to the Deputy Governor.

“We view such action as not only deliberate but playing-out a script his sponsor of not only harming the Deputy Governor but to also take his life.”

According to him, the police has sealed off Madumere’s official residence and office with stern looking police men without any recourse to the restraining order of court, with chain and padlock without any reason advanced for their action.

Onwuchekwa also alleged that the police men claimed that they were sent from Governor’s office. and the staff of the Deputy Governor were not only humiliated but chased out of the Office.

He said “This act of impunity has, in no little measure, affected the business of the Office of the Deputy Governor as Imolites who visited the office for genuine reason were humiliated and embarrassingly turned back.

“This act of illegality is not only limited to the Office of the Deputy Governor, Prince Madumere, his official residence located in the Commissioners’ quarters along Concorde Boulevard was also sealed-off.

His Excellency, the Deputy Governor, relations and staff have not been allowed access to the facility and to their personal belongings.

“Our concern is not unconnected with the court order, which restrained all parties involved in the impeachment saga to stay action until the determination of the matter before the court. And by this decision of the court, Prince Eze Madumere incontrovertibly remains the Deputy Governor of the State.”

“We hereby appeal to the Inspector General of Police to call the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, to order and direct him to restore Prince Madumere’s security details without further delay.

“While we hail Governor Okorocha for his directive that court orders must be obeyed to the letter with respect to the present legal issue, we urge him to also direct for the unsealing of Deputy Governor’s office.

This is to avoid denying Imolites their right of requesting of the office the services due them, especially such that border on the constitutional function of the Deputy Governor.”